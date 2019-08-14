Ghana High Commissioner To SA Hosts Press Radio Team

The High Commission of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, engaged the Management of Carolina - based Press Radio in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa in a tête-a-tête at his Office in Pretoria.

The meeting form part of the activities of the company’s program dubbed “Ghana Tɛ Sɛm” to wit “the state of Ghana” meant to discuss problems facing Ghanaian diaspora in South Africa scheduled for November 9th 2019.

It was also to afford the High Commission, Mr. Ayisi Boateng the opportunity to acknowledge the immense contributions of Press Radio in promoting the policies being put in place by the government of Ghana for the welfare of Ghanaian Diaspora in South Africa.

He expressed his satisfaction for the programs being set up by the Management of Press Radio to promote Ghana and pledged to offer his support to make the company achieve its objectives.

He admonished them to be more responsible in all their dealings in other not to soil the envious image of Ghana.

He stated that the Nana Akufo-Addo led-NPP government remains resolute in its quest to satisfy the Ghanaian populace through the several policies the administration has introduced.

Mr. AYisi Boateng maintained that the government is committed to ensuring that Ghanaians with an ordinary passport can access visa-free to South Africa.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Press Radio, a subsidiary of Press Media Network’s, Mr. Solomon Ogyem briefed the High Commission of Ghana to South Africa about the core vision of the company and other plans they want to execute for the betterment of Ghana and the welfare of Ghanaian living in South Africa.