Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Donate Mobility Aids To Ghana Federation Of Disability

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has donated mobility aids to the Prestea Huni-valley chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation.

The items included 24 wheelchairs and 20 Cannes.

The donation which is an annual gesture by the MP as part of her empowerment agenda for persons with disabilities in her area was held at Bogoso on Sunday, August 11.

Members of the federation had fun as they were served with lots of food and drinks after interacting with the MP.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi indicated that the input of persons with disabilities into Ghana’s growth is equally important and that she will continue to prioritize the needs of her constituents especially persons with disability to function effectively.

The MP who doubles as minister for tourism arts and culture said she will continue to create policies and opportunities for all by establishing members economically, so they can fend for themselves.

She announced a twenty thousand (₵20,000) grant under the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme to ensure majority of members of the federation access funds to help them scale up their various businesses.

The minister said, “President Akufo-Addo is committed to the welfare of the disabled that is why he has increased the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for person with disabilities from 2% to 3% to create an enabling environment.”

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi emphasized that, the Ministry of Business Development is focusing a great deal of its attention on improving on the quality of services and support to persons with disabilities in the country to help achieve inclusive growth to enhance livelihoods.

The MP asserted that, the Akufo-Addo led government had started fulfilling the campaign promise made to the good people of Ghana including the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

She urged members of the federation to rally behind the Akufo-Addo led government as they deliver on promises made to Ghanaians.

The minister advised beneficiaries to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available under the several flagship programmes of government such as Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Mass spraying, pruning and pollination of Cocoa farms and Introduction of the Community Mining Program.

Receiving the items on behalf of beneficiaries, the chairman of the federation Mr. Patrick Obeng expressed gratitude to the MP for her continuous support to the federation.

He commended her for being the first MP to have dined and interacted with the members of the federation.

Each member was given half piece of cloth.

The event was graced by the municipal chief executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Mozart Kweku Owuh and Pestea huni-Valley constituency executives of the NPP.