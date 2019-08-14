Director-General Of SEC To Address Ghana Finance & Investment Summit

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, is amongst distinguished speakers scheduled to speak at this year’s Ghana Finance & Investment Summit.

The Summit will be held at the British Council in Accra on October 31, 2019, starting at 9:00am.

This year’s Ghana Finance & Investment Summit aims at bringing together leading minds as well as Finance & Investment Professionals to connect and interrogate the practical role and relevance of ethics in the Finance and Investment Management Industry in Ghana.

Kindly visit www.cgianetwork.org.gh for more information about the Summit

The Summit is being hosted by the CGIA Institute, a global body of finance and investment professionals setting global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry.

The Institute provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst qualification and designation.

