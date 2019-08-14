NPP UK Luton Chapter trains its executives ready for election 2020

On the 10th of August 2019, the NPP UK’S Luton Chapter organised a powerful training event for its executives at Holiday Inn in Dunstable near Luton. This training forms part of efforts for the NPP Luton to train its executive to be ready in effectiveness and strategy towards election 2020 in Ghana and in preparation for the implementation of ROPAL.

The day started with a welcome address by NPP UK Luton Chapter Chairman, Mr Anthony Peters, who edged each representative to take away learning points from the training and to implement them in their various chapters to strengthen not just their chapters but the NPP UK and hence the NPP party as a whole.

A touching and inspiring life story on Political effectiveness was delivered by the guest speaker Ms Molly Sameul-Laport, an MBE and a Conservative party candidate for Brent and Harrow for the Greater London Assembly in 2020. On her part she reminded all present about the challenges of leadership as seen through her life story and the need and will to be resilient and to learn from mentors and coaches to become effective leaders.

On his part, the NPP UK Luton Chapter’s communications officer, an experienced trainer and the one who led the training, Mr Kwaku Bimpeh explained the evolutionary nature of leadership pointing out that groups with leaders perform much better than those without based on scientific evidence. He emphasised the importance of understanding the kind of leadership style that is effective in political organisations based on knowing oneself and one’s abilities, as well as the skills and qualities of effective leadership. Representatives recited a leadership pledge to assure themselves of the task and honour of not just being a leader but an effective leader, who is able to lead an organisation to achieve and perform beyond its agreed objectives. He also warned of the outcomes of destructive leadership such as low productivity and counterproductive member behaviour, decreased motivation, dedication as well as satisfaction.

The event was enriched by an explanation of the NPP Party’s constitution especially the rules and regulations that governs NPP UK. Mr Quarshigah, Chair of the NPP UK’s Constitutional committee, stressed the importance of leadership within the rules and regulations of the party structure and charged representatives to execute their duty always in line with the rules and regulations of the party.

The event ended with refreshments and an opportunity for representatives to network with other representatives who attended from chapters including Scotland, Luton, Northampton and Reading. A very big thank you to all representatives especially, Maa U, NPP UK’s Deputy Youth Organiser who graced the occasion with her presence and Rebecca DaCosta who was the MC at the event.

God Bless the NPP and God bless our homeland Ghana.

Nana Kofi Owusu Benson

Secretary, NPP UK Luton Chapter