Access Bank’s 10th Anniversary Takes Off With “Save More, Win More” Promo

As part of its 10th Anniversary celebrations, Access Bank Ghana has unveiled an industry-first branch-based savings promotion dubbed “Save More, Win More” with an objective of helping its customers to inculcate a healthy savings habit whilst winning fantastic rewards every month.

Under the campaign theme “10 years of more”, the promotion seeks to reaffirm the Bank’s brand promise of delivering “more than banking” whilst rewarding thousands of its existing and new customers across all 51 branches nationwide.

Speaking on the Bank’s rationale for launching the promo, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr. Olumide Olatunji said the promo was a way of thanking customers for their loyalty over the past decade of the Bank’s operations in Ghana. He also indicated savings habit challenges among a number of Ghanaians, attributing them to lack of goal setting and procrastination.

He added, “Over the past years, we have continuously developed lifestyle-based products and services that provide flexible options for all Ghanaians to save and invest no matter how small their income maybe - because we believe that everyone has a dream that must be fulfilled; a dream to “own” the future they want to see. And this they can achieve if the right support systems and incentives are in place”.

According to Mr. Olatunji, the promotion will further deepen Access Bank’s financial inclusion drive by bringing the unbanked and underserved segments of the market into mainstream banking.

The “Save More, Win More” promo which will run from August 13 till the end of December 2019, will simply require existing customers to deposit as little as GHS100 or more into their current or savings account every month to win rewards. New customers will simply need to open an account and follow similar steps.

The unique thing about this promo is that there shall be no draws, as we will be rewarding thousands of customers at all our branches across the country.

In addition to the ultimate cash prizes that will be won at the end of the promo, other winners who will be rewarded every month, will walk away with Smart TVs, free school fees payments, weekend getaways, fuel coupons, meal tickets, DSTV with 3 months subscription, airtime, branded T-Shirts and many more.

Through Access Bank’s several product innovations in the digital space such as the largely patronised Access Mobile App, the *901# mobile banking service as well as our deposit-taking ATMs, the Bank has enabled its customers to reduce their time spent at banking halls to perform simple transactions such as depositing money into their account. Customers can, therefore, be assured of a variety of digital channels to take advantage of during the “Save More, Win More” promotion.