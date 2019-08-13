Ambassador Victor Smith For NDC Veep Slot?

Former Ambassador to the UK and Ireland, Victor Smith has indicated his preparedness to serve as the NDC’s running mate in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to him, he is ever ready and will not hesitate if the nod falls on him as the chosen one to partner the party’s flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

He said, he is equally capable of taking up any position including the Vice President position if approached by John Mahama and the entire party hierarchy.

“I want to be part of a team that will deliver quality leadership to this country.

So if President Mahama asks me to be his running mate, I won’t decline, because it gives me the opportunity to bring my ideas and to share in the vision,” Victor Smith told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

“Mr. Mahama is presently focused on both his NDC campaign and his official duties.

According to Ambassador Victor Smith, serving in the capacity as a vice president will offer him the opportunity to use his rich decades of experience both foreign and local to help transform the various sectors of the economy.

Mr. Smith stated that John Mahama is more marketable and has what it takes to clinch victory for the NDC in the next elections.

---KingdomfmOnline