National Cathedral Will Promote National Unity – Hamid

The construction of a National Cathedral will promote national unity, the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid believes.

He said although Ghana like many other countries is a secular country, a national cathedral could help bring unity and promote national cohesion.

“These things are symbols of National Unity. They are things that people gather around, especially in a country like ours which is sharply divided on so many things; ethnicity, politics etc. A nation like Ghana needs a symbol like that which allows us to come together.”

“In my view, one of the most secular nations in the world is France, they have a cathedral. Cote D’Ivoire is a secular nation, Morocco is a secular nation. When you go to Morocco, they built a mosque that can accommodate 225,000 people.”

The government has commenced demolition of houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

It has selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjeye to design the building which has since been made public.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been sharply criticized over the project with many arguing that it is not priority at the level of the country’s development but the president in indirect responses to the criticisms have insisted that the state will not fund the construction but rather it has facilitated the process by offering the land in question to be used.

While stressing that the decision to build a national cathedral was a pledge he made to God before the 2018 elections, Akufo-Addo has revealed that the construction will be funded by private individuals and all Christians.

