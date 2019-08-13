Stephanie Benson Thrills Okudzeto Ablakwa, Other Patrons At UG Alumni Homecoming Dinner

Last Friday night (9/8/2019) went down in the history books of the University Of Ghana Legon as one of its memorable nights. Reason being that, there was an Alumni Homecoming dinner at the University Of Ghana held at the Great Hall to raise funds for the purposes of developing the University.

Moving forward, accomplished jazz superstar, Stephanie Benson and highlife legend, Ben Brako were specially invited to grace the night to spice up and add color to the night. Other dignitaries like Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta region Honourable Okudzato Ablakwa and other diplomats were equally invited.

Stephanie was the first to engage patrons with a scintillating performance. With her affectionate and warm-hearted performance, she got patrons on a standing ovation clapping endlessly in awe. They exposed their curious demands to see her perform more while enjoying the moments.

The moment of the night settled in motion when the singer approached Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta region Honourable Okudzato Ablakwa in an artful manner to perform with him. The look on his face told clearly, it was his first time of experiencing that sort of musical satisfaction. Therefore he exchanged pleasantries with her, attracting so much side attraction and applauds.

From the look of things, I can boldly tell people who came into the hall carrying a crown of sadness returned home with a sense of purpose mixed with happiness after witnessing Stephanie Benson perform timeless music.

16/8/2019 marks her 52nd birthday. God bless her new age happy birthday in advance.

Story by: John Claude Tamakloe.

Below are pictures from the event.