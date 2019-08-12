Pray For Ghana — Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP To Muslim Celebrants

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western, George Mireku-Duker has urged all Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha to pray for the peace of mother Ghana.

Below is the full statement:

HON. GEORGE MIREKU DUKER WISHES ALL MUSLIMS A HAPPY EID-UL-ADHA

As today marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is the Muslim festival marking the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorating the sacrifice of Abraham across the world, The Hon. Member of Parliament for the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. George Mireku Duker is pleased to wish all Muslims in his constituency, Ghana and across the world a happy and a merry Eid-Ul-Adha which marks an imperative milestone on the Islamic Calendar.

The Hon. MP is urging all Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices to Allah and humanity during this season and humbly appeal for a moderation in the celebration.

The Hon. MP humbly appeal to all Muslims most especially two Muslims from Tarkwa (Alhaji Salia kamara and Alhaji Abdullah Aliyu) he sponsored to Mecca this year to use this occasion to pray for the nation and our stupendous President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for continual knowledge to develop this country.

Once again, the Hon. MP wishes all Muslims a magical Eid-Ul-Adha and hope that, may this milestone occasion bring all Muslims much happiness and as they celebrate with their loved ones, May the season fill their heart with lovely spectacles.

Eid Mubarak!

Thank you!

Singed!

Office of The MP, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency