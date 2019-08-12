Karpowership To Shut Down Tomorrow, Prepares To Relocate

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced that its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan is set to be off the national grid from tomorrow [Tuesday] as it finally recolates the powership to the Western Region.

In a statement, the company said the planned relocation will not last for more than 17 days

The Powership will depart from the Tema Fishing Harbor come Thursday and would berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base on Friday

“In light of the relocation, the Powership would be off the national grid for a maximum period

of 17 days to enable us to carry out various pre-commissioning works to successfully connect to

the 330kV transmission lines in Sekondi”, portions of the statement added.

The relocation is in line with government strategic policy for the Powership to utilize Natural

Gas from the Western Enclave.

This will save the government millions of dollars annually.

