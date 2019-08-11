NPP UK wishes Muslims Eid Al-Adha

On behalf of the Branch Executive Committee, the NPP UK Branch wishes all Muslims Eid Mubarak, an important and momentous day on the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha, the 'Feast of Sacrifice', is the Muslim festival that marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Mecca and the celebrated sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Today is not just a day for celebration, but prominently, it is a day for Muslims to reflect on their sacrifices;

First of all, to their Maker and then to fellow humans and to society at large.

The NPP UK Branch on this special occasion, is thus, calling on all Muslims to manifest these qualities which reinforce the memorial of Eid al-Adha and renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.

Once again, the Branch wishes all Muslims a happy Eid al-Adha celebration and also calls on them to use this solemn occasion to pray for our nation Ghana and in particular, our hardworking President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the government.

Eid al-Adha

Dacosta Aboagye

Branch Secretary