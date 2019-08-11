Publiseer Shortlisted For Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards

Africa's digital content distribution platform for creatives, Publiseer, has been shortlisted for the Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards 2019.

Out of 1850 incredibly high quality of applications around the world, the digital publisher made the top 40 shortlist for the award.

Publiseer placed in the top 2% and is still in the running to win a place on the Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme with the University of Cambridge, with an opportunity to pitch to a high-profile panel, a year of one-on-one mentoring support, and up to €50,000. Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards recognize and support brilliant young innovators tackling the planet’s environmental and social challenges, and help them achieve scale for impact.

"It’s exciting to know that I’ve been shortlisted for the Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Awards!" Chidi Nwaogu, CEO at Publiseer, posted on Twitter , announcing the shortlist. Nwaogu recently won the Africa 35.35 Award 2019, an award that recognizes 35 people under 35 from Africa or the African diaspora who have made outstanding achievements in their communities.

Publiseer lets independent African writers, musicians, and filmmakers from low-income communities, to publish, protect, promote and monetize their creative works on 400+ partner stores in 100 countries, at no charge, with a single click. Our partner stores include Amazon, Google Play, Apple store, Barnes & Noble, Spotify, Kobo and Deezer. These Creatives can monitor their performance across all stores using our centralized dashboard.