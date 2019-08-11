Nandom NDC Communication Team Donates Items To Patients In St. Theresa's Hospital

The Nandom Constituency Communication Team of the responsible opposition party, NDC, on 10th August, 2019 donated assorted items worth about Ghc 1000.00 to patients in one of the best hospitals in the Upper West Region, St. Theresa hospital, Nandom.

Items comprising key soap, sunlight, biscuits, washing powder, carbolic soap, toilet roll, inter alia were donated to the patients.

The communication team that walked through the various wards, children's ward, emergency ward and the general ward assessing the veracity of the suffering of the patients. It was indeed heart breaking seeing caretakers and their respective patients on their various sick beds. As usual as it has always been but this time round worst, most of the patients in the hospital could not afford basic things like toilet roll, soap, washing powder among other things as a result of the grave hardship in the country.

This has indeed touched the hearts of the Nandom constituency communication team of the NDC to contribute and solicit funds from other party faithfuls to support these patients. The hopes and prayers of the team came to pass as they were able to raise about Ghc 1000.00 which was used to buy those items for the patients.

The constituency communication team led by the communication officer, Yakubu Abdul Rahaman, on behalf of the entire constituency executive committee and the parliamentary candidate visited the hospital on a good note.

Management of the hospital warmly welcomed the team and took them through the various wards to distribute the items. The items were distributed to patients admitted in the children ward, general ward and the emergency ward.

The communication team on behalf of the constituency executive committee and the party at large distributed the items and wished all the patients a speedy recovery.

The patients and their respective caretakers expressed their profound appreciation to the team and the party at large.

Today's magnanimous gesture extended to these people demonstrates the philosophy of the great NDC, a social democratic party. NDC is a party which respects and cares about the sick, the poor, the under-privileged, and all Ghanaians. It is a party that does not discriminate against any person. NDC treats every member of the equally irrespective of their status.

The excruciating hardship that engulfed this country under this substandard government is a serious problem that has introduced lots of strange diseases in the country. May the Almighty God use NDC to save this country. Amen.

Communication Team

Nandom Constituency

Yakubu Abdul Rahaman

0200700344