NDC-UK & Ireland Wish Muslims Eid ul Adha

The leadership of NDC-UK & IRELAND Chapter wishes moslems around the world, especially our moslem brothers and sisters in the UK & Ireland Chapter a happy Eid ul Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

Moslems all over the world celebrate Eid ul Adha to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his only son Ishmael for Allah. However, Christians and Jews believe God asked Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac and not Ishmael as moslems believe.

The commonality in belief among these three main faiths (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) is that, God asked Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as a demonstration of faith, respect and obedience.

As we mark this year’s Eid ul Aldha, let us endeavour at all times to subjugate our differences to our commonalities. In so doing we would be sustaining and promoting peace, love, respect and unity among Ghanaians - devoid of our religious, tribal and political differences as we gear towards 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

May the divine blessings of the Almighty Allah bring you joyous, relaxing, reflective, fulfilling and peaceful Eid Ul Adha.

Eid Mubarak

Ni Ti Yum Pali

Baraka Da Sallah

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter