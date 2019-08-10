Psychiatrist, Police Visit Family Of Forth Missing T’di Girl

A team of Police personnel including a psychiatrist has paid a visit to the family of Ruth Abeka, the fourth missing girl in Takoradi.

Their first stop was at the Nsueam residence of the victim’s mother, Cecilia Owusu, popularly referred to as Ayisah, to formally inform her about the discovery of some human remains and also inform her about the upcoming DNA test.

This comes after the team paid similar visits to the families of the other three missing Takoradi kidnapped girls on Thursday and Friday in Takoradi.

The team later headed to the house of the grandmother of the missing girl, Evangelist Veronica Anzah.

After the visit, the family told Citi News, they had a thorough interaction with the police who also searched the entire house.

“They searched her room, took some belongings of hers and also asked us other questions to aid their investigation. The police told us they have tried everything to get the accused kidnappers to speak on whether or not they have kidnapped or killed our daughter but they haven't spoken,” Evangelist Veronica Anzah, grandmother of the fourth missing girl said.

The police has so far not given dates to the four families as to when they would come for the samples despite an earlier promise to complete the DNA test in a month.

The visit by the Police to the family of Ruth Abeka officially brings the number of Takoradi kidnapped girls the Police is investigating to four.

