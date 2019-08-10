Mamfe Girls Beats Tema, Opoku Ware, To Win High School Entrepreneurship Competition.



Mamfe Methodist girls senior high school has for the third consecutive time won the National high school entrepreneurship competition.

Tema technical, International community school and Opoku Ware School followed as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd runner-ups respectively.

Brainchild by the Students for the advancement of global entrepreneurship (Sage), the National high school entrepreneurship competition is structured to for students to identify a problem, develops solutions, and run them as a viable business.

The students were taken through a well-structured entrepreneurship curriculum and mentored by business experts.



The 4-day event at the University of Ghana business school saw about 1200 students from over 50 schools across the country battle each other with their entrepreneurial and technological innovations.



Methodist girl’s Akoma Inc project among other things, built a business around a solar-powered book that illuminates in the dark to aid reading. This innovation is particularly helpful as it holds the potential to immensely transform learning especially in areas around the globe still deprived of electricity.

1st runner ups, Tema Technical Institute, built a business around a device that detects gas leakages and notifies firefighters before it can escalate.

The Mamfe Methodist girls and Tema Technical institute would be representing Ghana in the USA at the global trophy while the third and fourth teams from International community school and Opoku Ware School would be representing the country for a chance to win the maiden edition of the Afroseed pitch competition for African teens in Abuja Nigeria.

