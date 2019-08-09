Upper East: Zoomlion Collaborates With Ghana Health Service

Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has conducted a day's intensive training programme on effective larval source management for its operatives executing the malaria control exercise in the various Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper East Region.

The training program which was organized by the Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited was supported by the Nugochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research of the University of Ghana and National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) of the Ministry of Health. The team of resource persons took participants through how to implement and monitor larvae source management, mapping of water bodies and how to effectively target main mosquito breeding sites to reduce mosquito population.

A Vector Control Technical Officer of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), Mr. Christian Atta- Obeng who spoke about how to map the various breeding sites of mosquitoes identified ponds, stream fringe, water channels, rice fields, end of flood water among others as breeding sites for mosquitoes hence the need to target and apply the best approach to kill the mosquito larvae.

He said the operatives will use Bacillus thuringiensis var israelensis (Bti) which has been recommended for larviciding by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the efficient biological agent against mosquito larvae and also safe for lives unlike the use of chemicals.

Dr. Kwadwo Kyereme Frempong, a Molecular Entomologist with the Nugochi Institute for Medical Research explained that more than half of the world's population lives in areas with mosquito species that transmit deadly diseases hence the need to sustain mosquito control efforts to prevent outbreak of diseases.

Dr. Frempong noted that key mosquito types such as Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex are of public health concern which needs to be managed effectively. “The peak hours for mosquito bites ranges from 6pm to 10pm and most of the biting occurs outdoor. The public should take note and watch their lifestyle during these hours” he pointed out.

The Head of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion, Rev. Ebenezer Kwame Addae entreated all participants to efficiently deploy the scientific knowledge gain on effective Larval source management in their various localities to improve health conditions of residents in the Upper East Region.

The participants of the training programme included Malaria Focal Persons, Health Promotion Officers, District Environmental Health Officers and staff of Zoomlion Ghana limited among others.