Five Atwima-Nwabiagya Communities To Demonstrate Over Poor Roads

Five communities in the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly and the Atwima Nwabiagya South District in the Ashanti Region have hinted of staging a demonstration to register their displeasure at the deplorable nature of the roads in the area.

The aggrieved residents, comprising chiefs, youth, transport owners, drivers, and traders are from Atwima Takyiman, Atwima Denkyemuoso, Asuyeboah, Tanoso all in the Kwadaso municipality and Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District.

They have set August 19, 2019, for the demonstration if nothing is done about plights.

In an interview with Otec News’ reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the chief of Atwima Takyiman, Nana Afriyie Takyi II, noted that the bad roads in the area are impeding economic activities in the community.

He also reported that the contractor, Asabea Constructions Limited, who was assigned to fix the road, has abandoned the work for over a year now.

He disclosed that the situation is so bad that it has become a painful experience for pregnant women as most of them are forced to either deliver at home or in a car during labour.

Some residents said the bad roads have led to loss of lives, especially sick persons who were being transported to hospitals, pregnant women miscarrying and road users being attacked by criminals who take advantage of the bad roads.