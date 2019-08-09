Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
09.08.2019

Monday, August 12 declared a holiday

By CitiNewsRoom
2 HOURS AGO

Monday, August 12 will be marked as a public holiday to commemorate Eid-ul-Adha, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The Interior Ministry in a statement said the President made the declaration by an Executive Instrument.

The 2019 Eid-ul-Adha, known as the festival of sacrifice for Muslims, falls on Sunday, August 11, necessitating the shift to Monday.

Below is the full statement from the Interior Ministry:

