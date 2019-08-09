EC Scrutiny Detects 24,000 Multiple Voter Registrations

A review exercise of the recently held limited voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), has exposed about 24,000 multiple voter registrations.

The limited registration exercise was conducted to offer Ghanaians who have attained 18 years since the last registration exercise, as well as those who have never registered before to do so.

The EC made the detection after exactly one month of when the voter registration exercise was held.

Confirming the latest development on Eyewitness News, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaque said the discovery was made by a team from the EC, political parties and civil society groups.

“In the course of the registration, we were complaining of some people engaging in the multiple registration. So as at now, we are dealing with a team made up of officials at the EC, representatives of the political parties and some civil society organizations. And as at now, we have almost got to close to 24,000 people who have engaged in double registration. Some of them registered in 2012, 2016 and 2019. It means whenever we open for registration, they register.”

---CitinewsRoom