Jinapor Fires Back At Bui Power

A former Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor has accused the Bui Power Authority of misinterpreting his ascertion over Ghana’s arrangement for the payment for power from the Bui-Dam.

In a statement, he said he never made any statement to the effect that “Bui Power’s PPA with ECG is a “Take or pay agreement”.”

Mr. Jinapor’ statement was in response to the Bui Power Authority contending purported claims by him and former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, that the Authority signed a take or pay agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) under the Kufuor administration.

The Authority in its response said the Authority signed a “take and pay” agreement and not a “take or pay” one with ECG.

But Mr. Jinapor said he was making a point that Ghana will continue to service the loan used to construct the dam.

Mr. Jinapor, in addition, challenged the Authority to corroborate his claims that “the Government of Ghana has been making significant payments to service the Loan Facility.”

Find below the full statement

RE: BUI HYDROELECTRIC POJECT DOES NOT HAVE A TAKE OR PAY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT.

My attention has been drawn to a press release signed by Mr. Fred Oware, Chief Executive Of Bui Power authority, erroneously claiming to correct a statement purporting to have been made by myself (John Jinapor) and the Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr. Oware makes the claim that I recently made statements “WHICH SEEMS TO SUGGEST THAT” the Power Purchase Agreement between Bui Power and ECG is a “Take or Pay” agreement.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state unequivocally that I have not and will not make what he describes as a statement from me, considering my wealth of knowledge and span of experience in the sector. I speak to facts and will always endeavour to do so without ambiguity.

More importantly, I am stating on record once again that, I have never made any statement to the effect that Bui Power’s PPA with ECG is a “Take or pay agreement”.

On the vexed issue of plant availability, records from Bui Power will confirm that the plant is indeed a peaking plant and does not generate at full capacity consistently like the Akosombo Dam.

It is my hope that public servants who have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the interest of the Nation will desist from political chicanery and misinformation which makes them appear as though their singular and primary interest is in speaking to the interest of a regime instead of State.

Signed.

John Abdulai Jinapor

Former Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum.

—citinewsroom