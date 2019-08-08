OFOR: Fix Our Roads Now Or Lose 2020 Elections- Abuakwa Residents To Akufo-Addo

Residents of Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region have threatened the government to either take decisive measures to fix the deplorable roads causing unbearerable traffic in the area or risk losing the 2020 general elections.

According to them, successive governments have lived to fail in their promises of finding lasting solutions facing them on the Sofoline-Abuakwa road which is affecting their economic activities since time immemorial.

The residents made the threats in an interview with Otec News’ reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, morning on Otec Fm’s new programme ‘Asanteman Nkwan’.

‘Asanteman Nkwan’ is a project initiated by Otec FM in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), in an operation to fix bad roads in the Ashanti region.

“Several business institutions in the area have relocated to other places for fear of collapse for lack of patronage because of the heavy traffic,” a resident lamented.

The Sofoline-Abuakwa highway links the Ashanti region to Ahafo Region and Western-North Region, has been an albatross in the neck of road users in the area.

It is considered as one of the longest and chaotic traffics in the Ashanti Region.