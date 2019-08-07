Financial Discipline Key To Success As An Entrepreneur--Quick Angels CEO

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, CEO of Quick Angels Limited has said that for any entrepreneur to succeed, the fundamental foundation is discipline.

He disclosed this at the 3rd edition of the GIPC's Entrepreneurs Forum.

Speaking at the event under the theme Grow, Accelerate, Lead, Mr. Quaye said entrepreneurs only succeed when they do proper management of their finances.

‘’Most entrepreneurs are not succeeding because of lack of funding rather financial indiscipline. The misappropriation of funds by some entrepreneurs is a major reason they do not survive, he opined. He added that an entrepreneur can have all the brilliant ideas, the skills, the funds, and expertise or expert advice, however, if he/she is not disciplined financially he/she will end up nowhere.’’

Speaking on the GIPC partnership, Mr. Quaye noted that GIPC‘s role or focus on nurturing and mentoring entrepreneurs is a laudable initiative.

He added that it’s in line with Quick Angels' vision of supporting potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as businesses that want to expand with equity financing, mentoring and giving expert advice hence the need to support such a venture.

"The best funding for any startup should obviously not be debt finance", he said. He recommended Angel investing as the best funding model for any startup business.

Quick Angels Limited is the first and formally institutionalized angel investor company in Ghana that seeks to support potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as business with equity financing.