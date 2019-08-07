Modern Ghana logo

07.08.2019 General News

Westlink Impact Network To Hold Political Awards Ceremony For MPs, Ministers And Politicians

By Desmond Nana Osei
Westlink Impact Network is set to organize a political awards ceremony for Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers and politicians who have contributed greatly towards the development of the country.

The maiden edition of the awards ceremony is christened 'Prestige Awards' and it is set to be the biggest political awards ceremony in Africa.

Westlink Impact Network is into political and educational event organising, oil & Gas distribution and Real Estate.

In this regard, the Westlink Impact Network will soon open nomination for the award ceremony.

The company appeals to interested corporate organisations and individuals who want to sponsor the ceremony to immediately contact the organisers through [email protected]

