UK Lecturer Joins NPP Primaries In Amenfi West Constituency

Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Danquah

In the heat of the NPP primaries, a young affable and highly educated Ghanaians is seeking to contest the Amenfi West Primaries. The young man, Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Danquah is an old student of Asankrangwa Senior High School in the Amenfi West constituency.

He proceeded to Pong-Tamale Agriculture College in Tamale and then to the University for Development Studies (UDS) where his political career started. He rose to become the Vice President (two terms) of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He performed his national service at the Office of the President in 2008. In 2010, he gained an admission to the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom where he did his Masters degree and eventual his PhD in Human Resource Development. He is currently an HRM lecturer in the University of Bradford UK.

The young PhD holder is fast gaining the support from of the youth and elders in the constituency who believe that the depth of his knowledge, experience and exposure he has acquired over the years will help turnaround the fortunes of the constituency for development.

The excited constituents who believe Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Danquah is the right person picked nomination forms amidst joy and celebration.

The constituents choose to call him as Wassa Obama as his knowledge, zeal, enthusiasm, and love can be compared to the former President of the United State of America Barrack Obama. Dr. Joseph Kwadwo Danquah is ready and prepared in his mind and spirit to serve his constituents and the development. He goes by the saying that "a harvest plantain can never bear fruit again. The juvenile sucker beside the parent plant has to replace the mother plant."