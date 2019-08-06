Group threatens To Storm Party Office Over Suspension Of C/R NPP First Vice Chair

A group calling itself the concerned youth of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region has given the Regional executives of the party till Friday to reinstate dismissed first vice-chairman of the party Ekow Ewusi or face their wrath.

“We are giving them till Friday to settle this issue or we will come to the party headquarters in Accra to demonstrate,” some angry supporters said.

The angry supporters who were numbering about five hundred and wielding various placards with inscription such as “Ekow Ewusi the grassroots man”, “No Ekow Ewusi no NPP” among others say they will continue to regard Ekow Ewusi as their elected Central Regional First Vice-chairman.

“We will continue to regard Ekow Ewusi as our elected and undisputed Central Regional first Vice-chairman and he should continue his good works,” angry supporters of Ekow Ewusi said.

Speaking to Citi News at a press conference held in Cape Coast, Derick Ntim Boamah, a member of the party indicated that the party stands the risk of losing the majority of its seats in the region if the matter is not settled.

He also questioned the unilateral decision taken by the party executives to suspend Ekow Ewusi adding that the National Executives of the party must intervene in the matter.

“The National Executives of the Party must resolve this impasse so we would advise ourselves,” the party member said.

According to Derick Boamah, there was total disagreement by the committee to accept the recommendations made by the Disciplinary Committee based on the fact that chairman of the party Robert Kutin has no locus to suspend a colleague chairman at the Regional Level.

“We heard that when the Regional Executives of the party met at the Regional Coordinating Council on July 31, 2019, to consider the recommendations by the Disciplinary Committee on Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi, there was chaos between them because a chairman has no locus to suspend another chairman according to our party constitution,” Derick Boamah said.

The group also called on the National Executive Committee of the party to call chairman Robert Kutin to order to save the party.

According to the Concerned Supports of New Patriotic Party, there is a likelihood of great danger and disarray in the party should individual interest superseded the democratic culture of the party.

“We have election 2020 staring at us, we cannot accommodate individual whims and parochial interest to decide on the fate and future of the party at large,” some angry supporters said.

—citinewsroom