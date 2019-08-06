28 Arrested In Tamale For Smoking, Selling 'Wee'

28 persons have been picked up in Tamale in the Northern Region for allegedly possessing and trading marijuana.

They were arrested by the Northern Regional Police command during a swoop at the Aboabo forest, behind the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP. Mohammed Yusif Tanko, told DGN Online that the suspects were arrested in the forest in the early hours of Monday, 5 August, 2019.

He indicated that the suspects were being processed for court.

DSP Tanko assured that, the Police in the region would continue to embark on such swoops to flash out criminals and bring an end to illegalities in the region.

—Daily Guide