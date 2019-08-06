OTEC FM In Kumasi Begins “Operation Fix Our Roads’ Campaign

Kumasi based commercial private radio station, OTEC FM, with the support of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has launched a new campaign to build support for fixing and improving Ashanti region roads.

The campaign dubbed ‘OPERATION FIX OUR ROADS’ is asking road users and the public to join the media institution in their efforts to rally lawmakers and stakeholders to pass a comprehensive plan to meet the state’s growing transportation needs.

The campaign also seeks to put the authorities in the region on their toes to fix the roads to minimize roads accidents that affect the human resources needed for the development of Ghana.

During the four weeks campaign, Ejisu- Tech- Angloga Junction - Airport Roundabout, Sofoline- Abuakwa and Ahinsan-Lake Bosomtwe roads, shall be the focus, as Otec FM’s reporters will be interacting with drivers, passengers, commuters and the residents to make their cases on the effects of the unfixed roads live on air during the morning show, “Nyasapo”, from Monday to Friday.

During the launching of the campaign at the Otec FM’s premises on Monday, the General Manager of the station, Mr. Ebenezer Sarpong Mantey, said “the campaign will empower people to directly connect with their lawmakers and share with their friends and followers that they are fed up with their terrible states of the roads.

“The public infrastructure is crumbling, car repairs are hitting people in their wallets, holding the state’s economy back and putting the people’s lives at risk, now is the time for those involved to address sustainable funding to fix the roads,” he added.

“Road repairs and improvements were top at the local government level, we those who drive and walk on the roads every day to put their grievances across for those at the top levels to hear for them to solve the problems affecting their livelihoods,” he concluded.