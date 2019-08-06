NABCo Recruits To Protest Today

Recruits of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) will later today, Tuesday, stage a demonstration over their delayed allowances.

The trainees earlier petitioned their employer to release their allowances which had not been paid since November 2018.

Convener for the unpaid NABCo trainees, Alexander Ofosu said employees complain that failure to pay them their stipends for the past seven months despite the fulfilment of their obligations has subjected them to financial hardships, hence their resolve to protest.

“We will start gathering around 8am around the Turkish Embassy and from there we will move to the Office and present our petition to the CEO and Secretariat of NABCo. We are hoping that something positive comes out of this,” he told Citi News.

He stressed that they must be given what is due them since they have been working for months without getting their allowances.

Meanwhile, the management of NABCo has in an earlier interview described the planned demonstration as needless.

The Public Relations Officer of NABCo, Iddrisu Tahiru who spoke to Citi News suggested that the challenges with payment for some of the aggrieved recruits were because they had challenges with their e-zwich cards among others.

“All trainees who banked with banks consolidated by the BoG are required to get new and updated e-zwich cards from their respective banks before receiving their allowances,” Mr. Iddrisu Tahiru said.

“So the problem is that, these trainees had their e-zwich from banks that were consolidated. So their e-zwich cards became inactive. So NABco tried paying them but we couldn't pay them, so we sent them messages to go and get new e-zwich cards, some of them did and they were asked to go back to the portal and update their e-zwich cards and we are about to clear them currently.”

“I don't understand some of our trainees ….It is very unnecessary, why are you demonstrating? Every step we have taken, we have kept them informed.”

