"I Did What I Had To Do, My Biggest Pain Is Those I Couldn't Help" The heroes Of El Paso, USA

Glendon Oakley, a US soldier and other courageous helpers report on how they saved children and injured people from the blood crime of El Paso.

While a 21-year-old was shooting around in a shopping mall in the US city of El Paso, courageous people risked their lives. They took children and injured people to safety in a hail of bullets. They talked about it in an interview..

It was terrible news that went around the world on Saturday. A 21-year-old opened fire on shop visitors in a shopping mall in the US border town of El Paso. 20 people died, more than two dozen were injured. The number of victims could have been even higher had it not been the courageous act of the heroes..

While the police were still looking for the shooter in the "Cielo Vista Mall", those courageous people intervened. Regardless of their own lives, they ran to bring children to safety and carry injured people to ambulances.

Among these people were basketball coaches Jimmy Villatoro and Ramon Garcia and US soldier, Glendon Oakley. The pictures these three men had to see on Saturday will probably accompany them for a long time to come.

They really did a good job, as the brave "Heroes of El Paso" experienced the terrible events in the Cielo Vista Mall..

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)