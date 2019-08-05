Takoradi kidnappings: We’ll complete DNA test within four weeks – Police

Police say they expect to complete the DNA tests on the human parts found near the home of one of the suspects in the Takoradi kidnapping case within four weeks.

“…It [Police administration] expects to conclude DNA tests within the next four weeks,” a statement from the police stated.

In the meantime, the Police Administration in the statement assured it will be “covering all other angles of the investigation” as the search continues for the three kidnapped girls; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Kuranchie.

After the police found the human remains last Friday, they requested that the families be on standby to provide DNA samples for testing after meeting them on Saturday.

But some of the families' plan on refusing the Police's request for DNA samples because of apparent distrust.

The father of Priscilla Kuranchie the elder sister of Ruth Love Quayson, Rebecca Quayson told Citi News they do not plan to take part in the forensic tests.

Our investigation led to human parts retrieval, not confession – Police

Police also refuted reports that the human parts found near the home of one of the suspects in the Takoradi kidnapping case were as a result of a tip-off or confession .

In a statement, the Police said the development was as a result of the examination of “several angles of the investigation.”

“Police discovered human remains at Kasaworodo in Takoradi, as a result of ongoing efforts at examining several angles of the investigation. Claims that a confession or tip-off led to the discovery are untrue.”

Below is the full statement from the police

Update On Found Human Remains in Takoradi

On Saturday 3rd August, 2019 Police held discussion with families of the three missing ladies in Takoradi to assist with DNA samples as part of the investigation and the families are cooperating with the Police in this endeavour .

The Police Administration assures of covering all other angles of the investigation, while it expects to conclude DNA tests within the next four weeks.