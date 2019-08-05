West Blue Prioritises Reading As It Undertakes e-Ananse Libraries

West Blue Consulting, an indigenous IT Solution firm is rolling out a library project dubbed “e-Ananse Libraries”, a new bold concept in public libraries in Ghana.

The e-Ananse Libraries are to help revitalize Ghana's reading culture and provide people with the tools to compete in the 21st century by giving them access to high-quality contemporary literature, state-of-the-art computing facilities, and world-class literary events.

The first of many West Blue’s e-Ananse libraries opened at Osu, a suburb in Accra have a core collection of contemporary and classic fiction and no-African descent, as well as niche collections unique to each of the libraries, including beautiful children’s books, poetry and professional development.

Each of the libraries also has e-Ananse technology hub christened the Innovation Hub that is equipped with internet-enabled PCs giving libraries members access to the full range of resources available on the World Wide Web.

The center has a Wifi Connectivity that patrons can log on and work independently. The libraries also have an Ananse Amphitheater, an outdoor space where programmes of live literature events such as author readings, spoken work and movies take place.

The General Manager of West Blue Consulting, Kingsley Abeyieh who was peaking at a media engagement in Accra said “The project is designed to inculcate the habit of reading in the young ones and to let them know more about Africa”.

He urged the public to embrace the habit of learning as it will help them to understand and appreciate issues better.

Ms. Silvia Arthur, Consultant for the e-Ananse project said the libraries are unlike any other in the country and each library has three dedicated staff that are abreast with current literature African and are ready to assist patrons.

She revealed that 60 per cent of the books that would be stocked in the e-Ananse Libraries would be for adults while the remaining 40 per cent would be for children.

Ms. Arthur also added that 80 percent of the books in the e-Ananse Libraries are written by renowned African writers, while the 20 percent are written by non-African writers.

A second e-Ananse library will be officially inaugurated at University of Ghana, Legon.