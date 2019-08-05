Big Dreams Academy Holds 2nd Graduation And Awards Ceremony 

Big Dreams P. A. Academy at community 24 Hills, Santoe in the Kpone Katamaso District Assembly has held its 2nd graduation and awards ceremony.

The event, which was on the theme, "Break the barrier with the best education" aims at creating the awareness that good education can break barriers and shape a child to be a responsible child in the society.

Delivery the keynote address, Mr. Phillip Asiamah, the director of the school noted that, over the years, big dreams had played an important role in early child development in the Kpone Katamanso district.

Adding that, the school is determined in developing a responsible child through academic excellence in society.

Mr. Asiamah added that parents had supported the school and thanked them for the confidence they had reposed in the school authorities and urged them to pay their kids' school bills on time.

Mr. Francis Kwame Atawuneh, an aspiring Assemblyman for Suncity Borleyman, advised parents to help their children to use their time profitably at home, pledged to support the school finished up with the building of the School's JHS block with 20 bags of cement.

Gracing the occasion, Mrs. Judith Zabrina Anyagre, Lead Inspector of schools National Inspectorate Board, Ministry Education, who chaired the event and pledged to support the school with five (5) bags of cement, revealed that, the Ghana Education Service would commence the implementation of the new educational curriculum in the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to her, the new curriculum would redefine basic education and put a value on pupils' performance, ensuring that the child was equipped with relevant knowledge to navigate his or her environment.

She added that education would no longer be assessed by mere examinations but would rather build character, nurture values, raise confidence and engage citizens to critically think through circumstances to develop the country.

The occasion attended by parents, guardians and other invited guests, was characterized by poetry recital, cultural dance display, cadet/band display, choreography, drama display, live music and modeling staged by the pupils.

Some deserving pupils were awarded prizes and certificates.