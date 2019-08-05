Hajj Board Warn Pilgrims Against Smuggling To Mecca

The Hajj Board has cautioned Ghanaian pilgrims against smuggling contraband goods to Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of the Ghana Hajj Board says, it has successfully tackled the practice of shipping contraband goods to the Holy land of Mecca by pilgrims.

Saudi authorities have over the years confiscated contraband goods particularly cola, which is categorized as a controlled drug and attracts criminal prosecution in that country.

Addressing a news conference at the Hajj Village in Accra Sunday afternoon, chairman of the Hajj board Sheikh I.C Quaye said Ghanaian pilgrims have been given the necessary education and have been warned to stay away from transporting cola and tramadol to the holy land of Mecca.

Contrary to speculations that some prospective pilgrims will be left behind, Sheikh I.C Quaye says his office has successfully airlifted all registered prospective pilgrims to Mecca to perform this year’s ritual.

About six thousand join pilgrims across the world to perform the 2019 hajj.

