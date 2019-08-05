Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
05.08.2019 General News

Hajj Board Warn Pilgrims Against Smuggling To Mecca

By Staff Writer
Sheikh I.C Quaye
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Hajj Board has cautioned Ghanaian pilgrims against smuggling contraband goods to Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of the Ghana Hajj Board says, it has successfully tackled the practice of shipping contraband goods to the Holy land of Mecca by pilgrims.

Saudi authorities have over the years confiscated contraband goods particularly cola, which is categorized as a controlled drug and attracts criminal prosecution in that country.

Addressing a news conference at the Hajj Village in Accra Sunday afternoon, chairman of the Hajj board Sheikh I.C Quaye said Ghanaian pilgrims have been given the necessary education and have been warned to stay away from transporting cola and tramadol to the holy land of Mecca.

Contrary to speculations that some prospective pilgrims will be left behind, Sheikh I.C Quaye says his office has successfully airlifted all registered prospective pilgrims to Mecca to perform this year’s ritual.

About six thousand join pilgrims across the world to perform the 2019 hajj.

---myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

COPEC Wants To Meet Gov’t Over ESLA Increment

2 hours ago

Missing Takoradi Girls: The Story So Far

2 hours ago

body-container-line