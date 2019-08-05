Policewoman Alleged Killer To Face Court On Tuesday

Some of the five persons arrested in connection with the murder of a Policewoman in Tamale in the Northern Region will be arraigned before court later this week.

Police in the Northern Region rounded up the suspects in a swoop last Friday, at the Aboabo forest in Tamale.

They are believed to be behind the violent attack on the Tamale-Kunbungu road in which Corporal Agatha Nabin was killed.

Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Yussif Tanko told Citi News that one of the suspects who was wounded during the swoop is receiving treatment under police guard.

“The suspect who was wounded is still on admission and he is responding to treatment and as you know we still have our guards around him to make sure that no unwanted person gets into contact with him. [The others] are still in custody, interrogations are still ongoing and by Tuesday, those who are supposed to be in court will be in court.”

Police report on how the incident occurred said on Tuesday, July 30, the deceased, a female officer, was on duty at the Kumbungu Road checkpoint near Star Oil Filing Station, when an oncoming saloon car was signalled to stop upon approaching the barrier.

But the occupants of the saloon car who were said to be four in number, and dressed in military camouflage with face masks, shot at the deceased, killing her instantly.

Another officer who was on duty and decided to take cover following the shooting, had her weapon and that of the deceased, taken away by the robbers.

A third officer who was also at the barrier shot at the robbers, but they managed to escape with the two weapons.

