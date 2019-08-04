Addressing Workforce Competency Gap In Ghana: TDI Global Unveils My 3D Professionals

TDI Global Limited has launched a soft learn tech program, My3D Professionals, under the theme; "workforce competency gaps in Ghana and need for a structured and sustainable solution" at Holiday Inn Hotel, Accra.

The chief executive officer of TDI Global Limited Mrs. Tilda Mmegwa said the program is a well-structured approach to optimize the career competency of an individual for a fulfilling career.

Adding that, the initiative is the best a country can ever have to check the workforce competency gaps in a structured and sustainable manner

However, the 3-layered approach is Discover(which uses scientific assessment, discover your strengths and gaps), Develop(Address your development areas in "thinking and behavioural " characteristics ) and Deploy(allows you to apply and hone the skills you have learned).

Mr. Charles Amoah Wilson, director of human resource, NCA said, most of public services personnel especially graduates lack the skills required to seek and obtain employment and as troubling issue, My3D Program is here to help empower and equip the individuals on these skills.

He urged graduates to make use out of it in order to equip themselves for required needed skills in an organization.

Find out more on www.think3d.net to explore the edutech product by TDI Global.