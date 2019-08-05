14 File Nominations For NPP Primaries

A total of 14 aspirants have reportedly filed nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituencies’ parliaments primaries in the Central Region.

As part of the processes for selecting parliamentary candidates for the 2020 parliamentary elections, the ruling New Patriotic Party opened nominations in the four constituencies that the party does not have sitting Members of Parliament( Orphan Constituencies) in the Central region on July 20, 2019.

Nomination was closed on the 3rd of August, 2019.

At the close of nominations, in all, 14 aspirants picked up nomination forms and as well filed to contest the parliamentary primaries in the four orphan constituencies.

Constituencies

The four constituencies are Agona East, Ajumako, Enyan Essiam, Cape Coast South, and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, respectively.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is having Member of Parliament (MPs) in all the four constituencies mentioned.

In Agona East, aspirants who filed included Prince Yaw Essah, Dr. Kennedy

Abrokwah, Prof. Kwesi Nyankah.

At Ajumako Enyan Essiam where NDC’s Cassiel Ato Forson is the incumbent MP, aspirants included Elisha Odoom, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful and Richard Hagan.

For Cape Coast South, aspirants included Ernest Arthur, Dr. Edward Ekow Dsane Selby, Baron Opia Kojo Mensah,

Emmanuel Andoh Perry Mensah and Stephen Jeffery Essien Dadson.

In Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, they are Gerald Mensah Arhin, Dr Samuel Joe Acquah.

Vetting

According to a statement issued by the party, vetting of the aspirants is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the NPP’s head office in the Central Region.

NPP has 19 sitting MPs in the Central Region.

BY Melvin Tarlue