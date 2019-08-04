Muslim Women Professionals Group Announces First International Conference In Ghana

The Criterion, an Association of Muslim Women in Business and the Professions, is a faith-based non-governmental organisation, passionate about the welfare of women and children. The organisation was established over 30 years ago with activities focusing on education, reproductive health, and economic empowerment. The association now has districts in five states of Nigeria: Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Lagos, Kwara, Osun, and Oyo. Members cut across various professions and business outfits.

In line with the philosophy of the Criterion and the overall interest of women and children, the association has organised ten past conferences targeted at addressing issues pertinent to these groups of individuals. This year’s conference, however, is the first international conference organised outside the shores of Nigeria, in Accra, Ghana. Nigeria and Ghana have bilateral diplomatic relations, and both countries share a common medium of instruction.

The theme of this 1st International and 10th Biennial conference is 'The Role of Muslim Women in Child Upbringing' and is scheduled to take place at the Accra Technical University, between 28th and 31st August, 2019. Speakers at the conference are drawn from various professions, backgrounds and religions.

The grand finale of the occasion, shall be held at Madina Institute of Science & Technology, Accra, under the sub theme ‘Muslim Children and Technology'. The Vice President of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Kamil, shall address members at the conference along side other seasoned speakers.

In the tradition of the Criterion at all conferences, a project is executed to serve as a landmark. This year's conference is not left out, as members shall visit the Senior Correctional Center (juvenile wing of the prison) and embark on a laudable project by drilling a borehole to relieve the inmates of water challenges, a basic necessity of life.

The National Ameerah of the Criterion, Hajia Fatymah Yewande Oyefeso, the Chief host welcomes the public to be part of the conference.

Signed

Public Affairs Secretary

Abdussalam Amina (Mrs)