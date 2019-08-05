Second, Third Batch Of Accra Pilgrims Laud Hajj Board

The second and third batch of Accra pilgrims has lauded the Ghana Hajj Board for measures put in place to ensure a very successful and stress-free departure from Accra to Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to them, transportation, allocation of room and feeding in Medina were well organized hence their commendation to the board.

This, they called on the board to continue with the good work and to fulfill the promise the board made to the pilgrims by ensuring a stress-free and well organize Hajj this year.

They revealed that the members of the Da'wa committee are doing well in educating and assisting them in all the ritual they need to know as well as leading them to Masjid Haram (the Mosque of the Holy Prophet) and some historic places in Medina.

They advise the board to improve on the issue of handling of luggage's as it takes much time before they (the pilgrims) receives their belongings in Medina.

They further commended the Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh I.C Quaye for ensuring a smooth movement of pilgrims from Accra to Medina without any stress and prayed that the Hajj Board succeeds in its operations this year.

Source: Thepressradio.com