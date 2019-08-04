Lawra MCE Inaugurates Computer Library And Holiday Classes

The MCE for Lawra, Hon. Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, on Wednesday, inaugurated the first Holiday ICT community classes for Basic school pupils in the Lawra municipality.

The Holiday ICT classes are taking place in the newly renovated Youth Library by the municipal Assembly and refurbished with modern IT equipment by GIFEC started on the Friday 30th of July, 2019.

Present at the inauguration was the deputy Coordinating Director, Mr. Chevur Cletus, the NABCO Coordinator, a team from GiFEC and The Librarian of the Lawra Municipal library.

The MCE thanked His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Minister for Communication and Chief Executive Officer of GIFEC for selecting Lawra municipality to be the headquarters of GIFEC in northwestern Ghana. He commended the Member of Parliament, Hon. Anthony Karbo for lobbying for such a life-changing project for the Lawra constituency.

The MCE encouraged the young children paraded in front of the Youth Library to take up the lessons seriously to enable them to take advantage of the digital age.

He added that the facility was among many other promises made by the government to make learning easy and accessible for all.

He said, "I know most of the parents can't afford computers for their wards is that is why this fully equipped I.T facility with internet connectivity will go a long way to support those students whom it would take years to get access to a computer".

GIFEC is also preparing to provide modern computers to the Junior High Schools in the Lawra Municipality.