Annual Jehovah’s Witnesses Sign Language Convention Slated For August 9

Jehovah’s Witnesses will continue with their annual convention at the Koforidua Assembly Hall on August 9 to August 11.

The convention which will be held in the sign language is under the theme: “Love Never Fails!”.It is open to the general public to attend free of charge and no collection will be taken.

The three-day program consists of 54 presentations that will include talks, audio dramas, interviews, and short videos. Additionally, a feature film entitled "The Story of Josiah: Love Jehovah; Hate What Is Bad​—Part I and II. It talks about Bible character Josiah who grew up surrounded by bad influences. But he became known for “his deeds of loyal love.” Part 1 will be shown on Saturday and Part 2 on Sunday.

The talks and interviews have been uniquely prepared to help the public to learn practical ways to learn what real love is, where to find real love, how to show real love and how God cares deeply about everyone and how he wants everyone to know that in this hateful world, love is not lost and how love will never fail.

On Friday they will discuss how love never fails. Also, learn how to strengthen your love despite problems such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Through a series of short documentary videos about the natural world, see evidence of God’s love.

On Saturday they will discuss Bible principles that are helping husbands, wives, and children to show unfailing love for one another.

And on Sunday, a public discourse based on the Bible will be presented on Sunday morning with the theme “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?” will make clear how showing love is helping millions of people worldwide to overcome prejudice and hatred.

Each day, the morning and afternoon sessions will be introduced by music videos prepared specifically for the convention in sign language.

The morning session for the convention program would begin at 9:20 am each day and afternoon sessions are expected to begin at 1:25 pm on Friday, 1:35 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2019 "Love Never Fails" annual convention of Jehovah's Witness which kicked off in May is being held in 180 different lands across the world.

Wach short video of the convention below

https://www.jw.org/gse/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/2019-convention-video/