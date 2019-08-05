Tema, Pokuase interchange to be completed in 2020 – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to fixing and improving the nation's road network.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “Government remains committed to improving the road network in our country.”

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Accra Traffic Management Centre on Friday, 2nd August, 2019, the President stated that the construction of the Pokuase Interchange, for example, is about 40% complete.

“The original contract was for a three-tier interchange, however, through efficient management, the interchange has been modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum. This project, when completed, will bring massive relief to commuters on the Nsawam Road and Awoshie-Pokuase-Kwabenya roads. The project is scheduled for completion by October 2020,” he said.

The Kumasi Road and Drainage Extension Project, President Akufo-Addo explained, includes the dualization of the Lake Road, and the lining of the Sissai River Drain in Kumasi, which is currently 16% complete.

Piling works for the foundation for the Tamale Interchange, he said, has commenced, and significant progress will be achieved in the construction of the interchange by September 2020.

The contractor is mobilizing to start work on the rest of the phase 1 works, he said.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that work on the Tema Motorway Interchange is 55% complete, and is expected to be completed by June 2020, with work on the Teshie Link Road progressing steadily.

M/S Contracta, the President indicated, will from September commence the construction of 100km of Kumasi inner roads, a project which will significantly improve the condition of the road network in Kumasi; and detailed design works on the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange are ongoing, with work to commence shortly.

Government, the President added, will ensure that these projects are delivered on time, on budget, and with value for money.