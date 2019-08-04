Sowore's Arrest: Calling a Protest is Not a Crime -Dr. Joe Odumakin

Human rights activist and President of Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Odumakin has condemned the arrest of former African Action Congress (AAC) Presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore by the men of the DSS ahead of Moday, August 5, 2019 protest.

Dr. Odumakin made this known in a press statement on Saturday saying that the arrest is uncalled for as calling a protest cannot be a crime under any law to warrant anticipatory arrest.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Centre for Change has been drawn to the arrest of Mr Omoyele Sowore by men of DSS.

The arrest coming ahead of the Monday protest he and others are spearheading suggests a fleding culture of intolerance that may be gripping the country.

Except he has committed any other offence that we are not aware of ,calling a protest cannot be a crime under any law to warrant anticipatory arrest as has been done .

We demand immediate release of the activist whom we declare a prisoner of conscience for every minute he is held.

We advise the government to temper its mood as this is a democracy and not military rule"