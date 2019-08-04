Manasseh Resigns From Multimedia [Letter]

Manasseh Azure Awuni

I wish to announce my resignation from The Multimedia Group.

I thank management of company for the opportunity to work with what in my view is the most credible, influential, impactful and daring media organistion in Ghana. I thank them for their support and encouragement all these years. It is no doubt that if I were to work again in a media house in Ghana, I would choose The Multimedia Group.

I also wish to thank all who have supported me in diverse ways since November 2012 when I joined The Multimedia Group. To the audience of The Multimedia Group and the sources who helped me in my work, I am eternally grateful.

I will continue to serve Ghana as a freelance investigative journalist and dedicate more time to the writing of books.

Signed

Manasseh Azure Awuni