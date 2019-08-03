GPRTU Urge Members Not To Increase Fares As Leaders Meet Minister

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is asking its members to remain calm as it works with the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders to reach an agreement on a possible increment in transport fares.

This was after a tripartite meeting on the matter ended inconclusively yesterday, Friday.

The government announced an increment in the Energy Sector Levy to help raise revenue to pay off the energy sector debt.

The mid-year budget review and subsequent Parliamentary approval saw an upward adjustment in the Road Fund Levy (RFL), the Energy Debt Recovery Levy (EDRL) and the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL).

As a result, drivers and transport union members have been agitating for an increment in transport fares.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman GPRTU, Kwame Kumah asked their members to be patient while they continue to dialogue with stakeholders on the way forward.

“You know we can’t come out and [make announcements without preparing]. We are supposed to put things in place. If the price comes out, you will ask how we managed to get this percentage.

Let the consultant finish his work so that after finishing the work, they can sit down with the ministry and agree on a percentage.”

Transport fares were last increased by the GPRTU in April 2017 by 15 percent.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) unsuccessfully petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over the ESLA increments to get him to stop the passage by legislators.

COPEC in its petition said the “current fuel price increase is coming at the wrong time.”

COPEC said it will go on a protest if the petition or dialogue fails.

COPEC's Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah said:

“We will resort to some initial dialogue to ensure that whatever he [the Finance Minister] is proposing. Either Members of Parliament will reject it or not allow it to materialise. But if they still insist or push forward, we will not go on a demonstration, we will go on a sleepover,” he added.

