I Didn't Snub Mahama—Alex Mould Debunk Rumours

Financial and energy expert, Mr Alex Mould has refuted claims that he had rejected an offer to be the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has in recent news publications been widely tipped to partner former President Mahama for the 2020 elections due to his grasp of the economy and strong leadership skills.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Mould said no meeting of that sort happened between him and former President Mahama.

"I wish to state for the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role. I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me," he stressed.

Mr Mould said he would continue to serve the party and "I am however working very hard to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the party that I love and which I have loyally served since I left the public service, win the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections."

Read full statement below:

IGNORE RUMOURS, I HAVE NOT SNUBBED MAHAMA'S RUNNING MATE - ALEX MOULD

My attention has been drawn to a publication in the 'New Publisher' newspaper dates Friday 2nd August, 2019, which has been carried by other news portals and on social media; to the effect that I have turned down an offer after being approached by the former President and NDC flag bearer for the 2020 Presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama, to "pair him" for the elections.

I wish to state for the record that I have NOT been approached by the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 Presidential election to play any such role. I could therefore not have turned down an offer that has not been made to me.

I am however working very hard to ensure that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, the party that I love and which I have loyally served since I left the public service, win the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

That being said, let's bear in mind the choice of running mate shall be decided by H.E John Dramani Mahama in accordance with National Democratic Congress's constitution.

Signed

Alexander Kofi-Mensah MOULD

3/8/2019