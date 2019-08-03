All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about Taiwan. There are listener letters, news about a remarkable young Pakistani woman, Gulalai Ismail, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency; we have severe budget constraints which no longer permit us to broadcast via shortwave.

But you can still hear us on World Radio Network. As you know, we now broadcast only 1 hour per day, Monday – Friday, from 14:00 to 15:00 UTC/GMT.

For North America: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:59, from 10:00 to 10:59 and from 16:00 to 16h59 UTC/GMT.

http://babcock.media/world-radio-network/networks/english-north-america/

For Africa and Asia: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:59, from 10:00 to 10:59 and from 16:00 to 16h59 UTC/GMT.

http://babcock.media/world-radio-network/networks/english-africa-asia/

For Europe: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 07:00 to 07:50, from 12:00 to 12:59 and from 20:00 to 20:59 UTC/GMT.

http://babcock.media/world-radio-network/networks/english-europe/

In Paris, you can hear us on World Radio Paris (http://www.worldradioparis.fr/) on DAB+, Monday to Friday from 15:00 to 15:59 UTC/GMT as well as Tuesday through Saturday from 07:00 to 07:59 UTC/GMT.

This week's quiz: On 22 June, I told you about an exhibit at Paris' Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac museum, called “Paradise Palace”. It was about elaborate paper and bamboo objects which many Taiwanese have made to be burnt as funeral offerings. It was an incredibly interesting exhibit!

That exhibit led me to ask you questions about Taiwan, which is officially called the Republic of China. You were to send me the names of the president, the premier, and the island's capital city.

The answers are: for the president: Tsai Ing-wen; for the premier: Su Tseng-chang, and for the capital city: Taipei.

As RFI Listeners Club member Helmut Matt from Germany noted: “The former name of Taiwan is Formosa. Do you know why? When the Portuguese arrived in Taiwan for the first time, they were so amazed by the beauty of the island that they called it "Ilha Formosa", which means "beautiful island" in Portuguese."

The winners this week are: Two from Bangladesh this week: Sirin Ara Khanam - a member of the Friends Radio Club in Naogaon, and Tahtiha Saleh from Nilphamari. From Murshidabad, India, there's Shivendu Paul, the president of the RFI Metali Listeners Club; from West Skikda, Algeria, Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera, and RFI Listeners Club member Arne Timm from Harjumaa, Estonia.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “The Aquarium” from The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns; “Bazigar O Bazigar” by Anu Malik, performed by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik; “Imagine” by John Lennon; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Doo Be Doo” by Zolani Mahola, performed by the composer and her group Freshlyground.

