Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
02.08.2019 Headlines

Police Finds Human Parts Buried Behind Takoradi Girls Kidnapper’s House

By Staff Writer
Police Finds Human Parts Buried Behind Takoradi Girls Kidnapper’s House

Police investigating the three Takoradi kidnapped girls have retrieved human parts from a sewage system.

The rotten parts were found behind the house of the accused suspect Sam Udoetuk Wills who lived at Kansaworodo in Takoradi.

Watch this space for more...

—citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Luxury Vehicle Tax Scrapped

2 hours ago

Police Finds Human Parts Buried Behind Takoradi Girls Kidnap...

2 hours ago

body-container-line