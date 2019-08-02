02.08.2019 Headlines Police Finds Human Parts Buried Behind Takoradi Girls Kidnapper’s House By Staff Writer Police investigating the three Takoradi kidnapped girls have retrieved human parts from a sewage system. The rotten parts were found behind the house of the accused suspect Sam Udoetuk Wills who lived at Kansaworodo in Takoradi. Watch this space for more... —citinewsroom
—citinewsroom