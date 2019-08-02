Just In: PDS Account Frozen

The suspension of the concessionary agreement between Ghana through the Finance Ministry and the Power Distribution Services (PDS) over anomalies has led to the accounts of the PDS frozen.

The statement issued by the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) this afternoon following revelations PDS allegedly presented forged documents for the award of the concession.

Ghana has sent a team of investigators including insurance experts to Doha, Qatar to dig out more information for a final determination of the matter, whether to lift the suspension or abrogate the agreement.

Government has set 30 days to end its investigations.

