Amidu Will Hear From Me – Ato Forson

The Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson says he will peruse a letter from the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu demanding an apology over some comments he allegedly made in relation to a judgment debt.

“I have seen it [the letter]. I am going to peruse the document and I can assure that you will hear from me,” he told Citi News‘ parliamentary correspondent, Duke Mensah Opoku on Friday.

Mr. Amidu in a letter to Mr. Forson dated August 1, 2019, gave a seven-day ultimatum for the apology.

“Should I not hear from you within the next seven days, I will be compelled to advise myself as to the proper action to take to vindicate my hard-won reputation which you have intentionally, maliciously and gravely injured and brought into disrepute.”

Mr. Forson is reported to have questioned the legitimacy of a judgment debt allegedly paid the Special Prosecutor and two other persons.

After the Finance Minister revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration had paid over GHc280 million as judgment debts since it took office in 2017, Mr. Forson told journalists he had information indicating the Special Prosecutor had been paid some judgment debts.

Mr. Forson is quoted as saying: “We are hearing and on authority we are hearing that they have paid the likes of McDan, they have paid Bankswitch, they have paid even the Special Prosecutor an amount of judgment debt, as to whether they qualify to receive that amount, is something we will have to investigate.”

Mr. Amidu in the letter insisted that he has “never been paid any money by any government in my official capacity or because of my position as the Special Prosecutor.”

He described the comments as “malicious” and “defamatory” adding that he believed observers had interpreted them to mean “that government had unlawfully colluded with me in my capacity as the Special Prosecutor to dubiously pay me some money and other benefits resulting from court orders.”

Mr. Amidu also reminded that a court case in question, which began on January 30, 2013, where he was suing for payment of his salary areas, was done in his personal capacity.

---citinewsroom